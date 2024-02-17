Amar Khan channels Madam Noor Jehan in new video – Watch

A-list actor-director Amar Khan channelled her inner Madam Noor Jehan in her new lip-sync reel on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, Amar Khan paid a lovely tribute to the legendary Madam Noor Jehan in her latest video, as she lip-synced and performed on the iconic number ‘Ja Aj Tun Main Teri Tu Mera Sajna Wey’ of Malika-e-Tarannum.

“Unfulfilled Dream: To lip sync on a Madam song in a Madam era,” Khan wrote in the caption of the reel, which captures her in a mauve saree and some old-school makeup and hair, as she lip-synced and grooved on the song, with bang-on expressions, in front of the camera.

The clip has been watched by thousands of Instagrammers in less than 24 hours. The reel was also reposted by several Instagram pages and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

Notably, Amar Khan boasts millions of followers on her social media accounts, including photo and video sharing application Instagram, and frequently turns to the platforms, sharing glimpses of her photoshoots, projects’ BTS and entertaining dance reels.

On the work front, the filmmaking graduate was last seen in the drama serial ‘Baddua’.

