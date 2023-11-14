‘We usually have a fight about…’: Amar Khan reveals a habit of her mother

A-list actor-director Amar Khan revealed a habit of her mother, veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen which often leads to fights between them.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza and her mother, Fareeha Jabeen, showbiz diva Amar Khan shared a piece of advice from her mother, a senior actor herself, before joining the entertainment industry.

“I still remember this advice from her, ‘Whatever you want to do in life, do it with utmost dedication and effort, because I never had that life and those privileges but you do, so I want my daughter my daughter to be educated,'” recalled the ‘Baddua’ actor.

“Another very interesting statement from her was, ‘I want you to speak English fluently on screen,'” Khan added in Punjabi with a laugh.

The veteran actor, who was also present on the show with her daughter, continued, “I’m a C-class artist to date, but I wanted my daughter to be an A-class actor.”

“I wanted her to be educated and offered all those roles and characters which never came my way,” added the ‘Baby Baji’ actor, to which, Khan admitted and credited her mother for all her accomplishments.

When asked if the duo now share their belongings like shoes or cosmetics, Khan revealed that her mother has never been into that stuff and rather forwards the gifts which she got from her from luxury brands abroad. “This is our pain point and we usually have a fight when I see those items which I got for her being worn by relatives,” she shared.

“She never did anything for herself, never invested in self but always in me,” Khan concluded.

