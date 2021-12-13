BCW: Amar Khan’s ramp walk with Shazia Manzoor is a visual treat

The video of actor Amar Khan setting the ramp of a three-day fashion show with her impressive dance skills on fire has gone viral.

She shared the pictures and videos on her photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram profile.

The celebrity, in the caption, wrote that it is not an easy task for anyone to get the crowd grooving on the show’s first act and the audience’s reaction touched their hearts.

“Hey hey Y’all Thank you for last night!🔥💯💖” she wrote. “Live audiences are hard to please. The warmth, roars, claps and whistles hit our hearts.”

She added: “My Opening with Shazia Manzoor’s presence made got the crowd and the models grooving.”

The picture and video gallery got thousands of likes. The application’s users reacted to the pictures and videos to heap praise.

A user commented that the actor is breaking the stage these days and is the best while another called it an electrifying performance.

A netizen mentioned that the actor is beautiful and her smile is much more beautiful.

The model has millions of followers on Instagram, where she takes to share pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Amar Khan has worked in a number of superhit projects with Baddua being one of them.

