‘This is actually scary…’: Amar Khan recalls crazy fan encounter

Former supermodel turned actor Vaneeza Ahmed and showbiz A-lister Amar Khan got candid about the crazy encounters when their fans went overboard with their love, which became scary for them.

In their recent outing on Eid special transmission of ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Vaneeza Ahmed and Amar Khan divulged some crazy fan experiences.

The ‘Kuch Ankahi’ actor shared, “We used to have letters in that era, so I used to receive a lot of hand-written letters. And then there were those autograph books, diaries and colourful slam books. Now we get DMs on Instagram.”

“Once I remember this crazy fan who showed me my name tattooed on his arm,” she added.

When asked to Khan, if any crazy fan stalked her or followed her to her home, she revealed, “Not home, but I do remember a crazy encounter with a female fan. I honestly don’t even like sharing it on air but she actually stalked and followed me, even to the gym and to my favourite restaurants, as guessed from the stories I put on my social media.”

“All I’m trying to say here is that although we discussing this light-heartedly over here, this is actually scary because we also have our personal lives and family,” maintained the ‘Baddua’ actor.

