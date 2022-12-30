Amar Khan wishes to see filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Pakistan

Showbiz star Amar Khan is dying to see Lollywood filmmakers get inspiration from Bollywood veteran Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his women-centric films.

The ‘Baddua’ actor who is a filmmaking graduate herself wished to see more of women-centric and female-led films in Pakistan in the coming years and wanted Lollywood filmmakers to take inspiration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Khan gave the example of Bhansali’s latest Box Office hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ led by A-lister Alia Bhatt and focusing entirely on the storyline of a strong female character.

It happened so when a post on the micro-blogging site praised the ace director and storyteller and wrote, “The success of #GangubaiKathiawari shattered two myths : that heroines cant be heroes at the box office. And that good old fashioned dialogue baazi is not appreciated by everyone.”

Rab kare 2023 mein koi aik adh bhansali border k is paar bhi janam le.Warna we have never made a female oriented commercially succesful film.They continue to be male centric!! :/ https://t.co/92XXs2hUBI — Amar khan (@iamamarkhan) December 28, 2022

“#SanjayLeelaBhansali made his simplest film infusing it with deep emotion and complete drama.”

In response to the tweet, Khan noted, “Rab kare 2023 mein koi aik adh bhansali border k is paar bhi janam le, (I wish a [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali is born at this side of the border as well in 2023). Warna (otherwise) we have never made a female oriented commercially succesful film. They continue to be male centric!! :/”

About ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the crime biopic is one of the very few hits of Bollywood in 2022 and is among the fifth-highest-grossing title of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Furthermore, the performance by Bhatt in the film has been lauded as the greatest of all time in Hindi film cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amar Khan has proved her acting mettle on a number of superhit projects with ‘Baddua’ being one of them. Additionally, the model-turned-actor is also a graduate in film-making and has writing credits for several short films as well.

