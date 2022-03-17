Amazon buys ‘Pink Panther’ and ‘Tom and Jerry’ producer ‘MGM ‘

Producer of the ever-green cartoon Tom and Jerry and Pink Panther ‘Metro Goldwyn Mayer'(MGM) has been bought by Amazon for a whopping $8.45 billion, TheVerge reported.

Amazon finalised its deal in $8.5 billion on March 17.

Amazon has closed its deals just two days after it was granted clearance by the EU’s Union antitrust regulator. MGM’s acquisition by Amazon was “unconditionally” approved by the European Union.

The EU’s antitrust review deemed the overlaps of Amazon and MGM content as “limited”.

So excited to share that MGM is now part of Prime Video and Amazon Studioshttps://t.co/M3eR5C0kjJ — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) March 17, 2022

The merger would bring more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including Tom and Jerry, Pink Panther, James Bond and Rocky.

Some popular productions of MGM include “Basic Instinct,” “Legally Blonde,” “Moonstruck,” “Poltergeist,” “Raging Bull,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Tomb Raider,” and “12 Angry Men.” For TV, the studio produced “Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Vikings.”

“Real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” said senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins.

Hopkins added that “MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience.”

He added that “We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

