Amazon Pharmacy offers weight-loss drugs for $50 a month
- By Reuters -
- Aug 06, 2026
Amazon’s pharmacy unit said on Thursday it would offer weight-loss drugs to eligible Medicare beneficiaries for $50 a month through a new federal program created to expand access to the highly sought-after treatments.
The company said it would automate eligibility checks, prior authorization and billing, while offering home delivery and in-store pickup, to help patients access the drugs faster and reduce the administrative burden.
The U.S. government’s Medicare bridge program, launched last month, allows eligible beneficiaries to obtain drugs including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in injection or pill form, as well as Eli Lilly’s four-dose Zepbound KwikPen injection and the Foundayo pill, through the end of 2027. The program does not cover single-dose Zepbound vials or pens.
Amazon Pharmacy said it would initiate the enrollment process on a customer’s behalf once the patient adds insurance and Medicare details to their account and a clinician submits an electronic prescription.
Most Amazon Pharmacy Bridge Program patients received a prior authorization decision in less than 24 hours, compared with the 72-hour timeframe allowed under the Medicare Bridge Program, Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy, told Reuters.
Many of the claims submitted have already resulted in completed orders, the company added.
Amazon Pharmacy launched electronic kiosks in its One Medical primary care locations last year to improve access and cut shipping costs.
One Medical, a national primary care provider Amazon acquired in 2023, allows patients to access primary and urgent care for an annual subscription fee of $199.
Same-day delivery is available in more than 3,100 U.S. cities and towns and is expected to expand to nearly 4,500 locations by the end of 2026, Amazon said.