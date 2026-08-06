Amazon Pharmacy offers weight-loss drugs for $50 a month

Amazon’s pharmacy unit said on Thursday it would offer weight-loss drugs to eligible Medicare beneficiaries ​for $50 a month through a new federal program created to ‌expand access to the highly sought-after treatments.

The company said it would automate eligibility checks, prior authorization and billing, while offering home delivery and in-store pickup, to ​help patients access the drugs faster and reduce the administrative ​burden.

The U.S. government’s Medicare bridge program, launched last month, allows eligible ⁠beneficiaries to obtain drugs including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in injection ​or pill form, as well as Eli Lilly’s four-dose Zepbound KwikPen injection ​and the Foundayo pill, through the end of 2027. The program does not cover single-dose Zepbound vials or pens.

Amazon Pharmacy said it would initiate the enrollment process ​on a customer’s behalf once the patient adds insurance and Medicare ​details to their account and a clinician submits an electronic prescription.

Most Amazon Pharmacy ‌Bridge ⁠Program patients received a prior authorization decision in less than 24 hours, compared with the 72-hour timeframe allowed under the Medicare Bridge Program, Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy, told Reuters.

Many ​of the claims ​submitted have already ⁠resulted in completed orders, the company added.

Amazon Pharmacy launched electronic kiosks in its One Medical primary care locations ​last year to improve access and cut shipping costs.

One ​Medical, ⁠a national primary care provider Amazon acquired in 2023, allows patients to access primary and urgent care for an annual subscription fee of $199.

Same-day delivery ⁠is ​available in more than 3,100 U.S. cities ​and towns and is expected to expand to nearly 4,500 locations by the end of ​2026, Amazon said.