Amazon Prime greenlights season 2 of ‘Citadel’

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed season 2 of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy series, ‘Citadel’.

With the final episode of the six-part first season of the series now streaming on the platform, Amazon’s Prime video confirmed that ‘Citadel’ is indeed coming back with another instalment, given the strong viewership numbers of the universe’s debut.

However, there will be some major changes in the production team.

As per the reports from the foreign-based media outlet, although the first season was majorly helmed by Jessica Yu and Newton Thomas Sigel in addition to unspecified parts directed by the Russo brothers, the next instalment will be entirely executed by Joe Russo in the director’s chair.

Moreover, David Weil is said to return as the showrunner for the following season as well.

It is pertinent to note that the mega-budgeted series is the second-most-watched original on the streaming platform, behind only the big-hit ‘Lord of the Rings’.

The brainchild of Amazon and MGM Studios’ Jennifer Salke, the ambitious ‘Citadel’ universe is envisioned as an interconnected global franchise, with Indian and Italian spinoffs already in the works, starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis respectively.

Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame direct the Indian chapter.

