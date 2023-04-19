Priyanka Chopra says she performed ‘almost 80%’ stunts in ‘Citadel’

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra claimed to have performed almost 80% of the stunts in the upcoming action thriller show ‘Citadel‘.

The ‘Quantico‘ star said she comes with a background of working in action films throughout her acting career.

“I come from the background of doing action films,” the celebrity said. “I have done action films in Bollywood as well. So, I have a lot of confidence in myself when I go toe-to-toe with an amazing stunt team. The stunt team for Citadel comes from the Russo Brothers, who have worked with the best in the business.

“I learnt a lot from them. I am not arrogant. I don’t walk in that I have done so many films so I know everything. I like learning, especially when someone has more experience than me, I like to absorb everything.”

The actress said she was successful in performing them as she trusted her body and instincts.

“Almost 80% of the stunts on the show, I did myself because I trust my body and my instincts. But I learnt a lot and the action that I have done on this show is definitely very different from what I have done before,” she said.

‘Citadel‘ will tell the story of agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) having their memories erased after their narrow escape from death following the fall of the independent global spy agency Citadel.

They start a new life under new identities unaware of their past. The situation turns upside down when Mason Kane gets tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who needs his help to stop rival agency Manticore from creating a new world order.

