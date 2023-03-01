First Look of Priyanka Chopra from ‘Citadel’ is out now!

The much-anticipated first look of the Russo Brothers’ series, ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra was unveiled on Monday ahead of the trailer launch.

Ahead of the trailer release on March 1, Chopra dropped a few glimpses of her long-awaited American version of the global spy series ‘Citadel’ for Amazon Prime Video on Instagram.

The gun-toting avatar of the Bollywood diva in a fiery red bodysuit sent the internet into a frenzy in addition to wooing her husband Nick Jonas, who dropped a bunch of fire emojis on wifey’s post on the gram. The guns, the punches, suited men, french braids and encounters, teased with that romantic look between Chopra and Madden, promise an action-packed mystery with powerful performances by the star cast. About the TV series, the first-to-launch series in the ‘Citadel’ universe of Russo Brothers stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, along with Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile and Ashleigh Cummings. The six-episode first season of the series will premiere on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with the first two episodes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with Varun Dhawan for ‘Citadel’

It is worth mentioning here that the sci-fi spy thriller franchise by the dynamic filmmaker siblings will have multiple spinoffs set in various countries including Italian Alps, India, Spain and Mexico.

The Indian adaptation of the web series will be directed by Raj and DK, best known for the series ‘The Family Man’, and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

