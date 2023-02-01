Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with Varun Dhawan for ‘Citadel’

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be teaming with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel‘.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu actor made the announcement of her being on board for the Amazon Prime Video project via Instagram.

“The mission is on 🔥 We have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel 🎬”

The directors of ‘Citadel‘ Raj and DK, speaking with an Indian news agency about the casting, said Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the perfect choice to work alongside Varun Dhawan.

“Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character,” they said as quoted in the report. “We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

They said that the Indian leg of the filming is taking place in Mumbai. They will travel to Serbia and South Africa to complete the shooting.

“We are thrilled to have started production on ‘Citadel‘ India. The first leg is being shot in India before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa,” they said.

They added: “We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting, said the duo.”

