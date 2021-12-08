Amazon Prime signs deal for Katrina-Vicky marriage celebrations streaming

Amazon Prime has reportedly struck an INR800 million deal with Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for streaming their wedding ceremonies.

According to India’s News 18, the OTT streaming giant will be showcasing celebrations that are happening in Rajasthan and will reportedly premiere in 2022.

The guests were made to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by the celebrity couple for ensuring that nothing from the ceremonies get leaked in wake of the illustrious deal.

The soon to be husband and wife penned a special note to invite their guests at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 6. They have asked them to not come with their mobile in the events.

“We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events,” the note read.

The wedding celebrities will be a close affair and strict rules are in place to ensure that the details of their celebrations do not make head waves on social media outlets.

The guests are prohibited from taking and sharing the photos and videos on social media platforms whereas the details of the guest will be kept secret.

They can only do so with the permission of the wedding planners.

