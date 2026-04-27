Amazon secures exclusive rights to Oprah Winfrey's podcast

Amazon signed a multi-year deal with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment that gives its Wondery podcast unit exclusive ​distribution and advertising rights to “The Oprah Podcast” in audio and ‌video, the companies said on Monday.

The podcast features Winfrey’s interviews with cultural figures and everyday people on topics including relationships and financial health. Guests have included tennis player Serena Williams, ​actor Hugh Jackman, television cook Ina Garten, and author Adam ​Grant.

The deal ties Amazon to one of the best-known figures in ⁠U.S. media and gives the company access to several Oprah Winfrey ​brands with broad consumer appeal. Financial details of the deal were not ​disclosed.

Podcasts have become a key growth area for media and tech companies as listeners and advertisers move toward on-demand audio and video.

Amazon has been investing in podcasts through ​its Wondery unit as it looks to compete with rivals such ​as Spotify and Alphabet’s YouTube in a crowded but increasingly lucrative market.

The agreement will expand the ‌show ⁠to two new episodes a week starting this summer. Beginning in July, Wondery will distribute the podcast across Amazon services, including Prime Video and Amazon Music. The show will also remain available on YouTube ​and other podcast ​platforms.

In addition to ⁠the podcast, the agreement includes rights tied to “The Oprah Winfrey Show” library, “Oprah’s Book Club,” and “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” creating ​opportunities for Amazon to connect Winfrey’s content with its ​audio, video, ⁠retail, and advertising businesses.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do—opening the door for conversations that ⁠matter,” Winfrey ​said.

Amazon said the show joins a ​Wondery slate that includes podcasts such as “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” and “Armchair Expert ​with Dax Shepard.”