Amazon is building a large on-site natural gas power plant to supply its new artificial intelligence data center in Texas. This project could become the largest single source of climate emissions in the country.

The facility, located in Pecos County, has received permits to emit up to 33 million tons of carbon dioxide each year.

If operated at full capacity, the plant would release more than twice the greenhouse gases produced by the James H. Miller Jr. coal power plant in Alabama, currently the nation’s largest single source of such emissions.

The project reflects a broader shift among technology companies as they compete in the artificial intelligence sector. With the Texas power grid already under pressure from high demand, securing new grid connections can take several years.

To avoid lengthy regulatory delays, Amazon is choosing to operate off the grid. The new site in Texas is expected to use 35 natural gas turbines to generate more than seven gigawatts of electricity for its own use.

This move brings up questions about Amazon’s climate promises. The company has said it will reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, but its total emissions have increased in recent years as data centers consume more energy.

Amazon said in a public statement that making its own power means the new data center will not increase electricity costs for Texas families. The company also said it is looking into adding on-site solar energy and battery storage to help reduce its heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

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The shift to private fossil fuel generation comes as policymakers debate the impact of data centers on the state’s infrastructure. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently put a hold on new data center connections to the state grid while regulators review their effects.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has actively encouraged rapid data center construction to maintain technological dominance.

As the artificial intelligence boom continues, more tech giants are expected to follow Amazon’s lead, trading long-term environmental goals for immediate energy independence.

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