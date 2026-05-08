Amazon to carry Ozempic at US kiosks, offer same-day delivery

Amazon.com said on Thursday its pharmacy will stock Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill to treat type 2 diabetes at its kiosks and offer ​same-day delivery of the drug

Novo’s Ozempic uses the active ingredient semaglutide to ‌control blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, where the body either fails to produce or resists insulin, the hormone regulating blood sugar. Amazon has been stocking Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy, which uses the ​same active ingredient as Ozempic, since January. It announced in April it would ​also stock rival Eli Lilly’s Foundayo pill for weight-loss.

“Amazon Pharmacy continues ⁠to provide customers expanded selection and reliable, convenient access to the latest treatments like ​the Ozempic pill for type 2 diabetes,” said Tanvi Patel, a vice president at ​Amazon. “We are making it easy for customers to get the medication they need to stay healthy.”

Amazon began delivering GLP-1 medications, a class of drugs to treat diabetes and obesity, in 2021. It does not stock ​the injectibles in kiosks because they need to be refrigerated, unlike the pill versions.

Half ​of Amazon’s U.S. customers have access to same-day delivery and all customers receive their medications within four ‌days. ⁠Amazon will offer same-day delivery for Ozempic to about 3,000 locales and will expand access to 4,500 by year-end.

Customers with a prescription can order the pill through Amazon Pharmacy for $149 monthly for cash or through insurance, the company said. The lowest price ​with insurance is $25, Amazon ​said in its ⁠release.

Novo’s Wegovy pill is stocked in five kiosks in California, where customers can pick up the drugs at Amazon’s One Medical locations ​following a medical appointment.

Amazon announced the kiosks to address barriers ​to access ⁠and limit shipping expenses for customers, first targeting drugs like antibiotics, blood pressure medicines and asthma inhalers.

Patients do not need a One Medical subscription, Amazon’s primary and urgent care service, ⁠to book ​an appointment and use the kiosks. A one-year ​One Medical subscription fee costs $199.

Amazon invested over $4 billion last year in an effort to triple its company-wide delivery ​options in 2026, targeting small towns and rural areas.