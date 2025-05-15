web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Amazon trims jobs in devices and services unit

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Amazon on Wednesday cut about 100 jobs in its devices and services unit, the group overseeing development of such diverse products as the Kindle, Echo speakers, Alexa voice assistant and Zoox self-driving cars.

Amazon confirmed the cuts following an inquiry from Reuters on Wednesday.

The company said the jobs represented a small number of the total for the unit and were part of its regular business review. A spokesperson declined to provide additional details about which divisions within devices and services were impacted.

“As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our product roadmap, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles,” said the spokesperson.

Amazon trimmed some Alexa-related jobs in 2023 and has been conducting small cuts to various groups in recent months, including its Wondery podcast, stores and communications units. The Seattle retailer added about 4,000 jobs from last year’s fourth quarter to this year’s first, according to its earnings release earlier this month.

The cost-saving action comes nearly three months after Amazon introduced its first major overhaul of Alexa in a decade, infusing it with generative artificial intelligence software so that it can act more conversationally and take actions for users, among other features.

CEO Andy Jassy is trying to reduce what he described as excessive bureaucracy at the company, including a plan to reduce the number of managers.

Amazon shares closed the day down less than 1% to $210.25.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.