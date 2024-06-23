Ambanis serve us gold with roti at pre-wedding: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan says guests were served with gold along with roti at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Ever since the pictures from Ambanis’ second pre-wedding celebrations have been out, people were curious to know what it was like inside the lavish affair. When asked to one of the guests, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, she quipped, “They would serve us gold. Like, with our roti, we were eating gold. I swear, and there were diamonds everywhere.”

She soon clarified, “It was a nice, lovely, warm, hospitable event. I have gone to school with Anant and I have known Radhika growing up. It was very warm. The entire Ambani family, Nita Ma’am who was the chairperson of Dhirubai Ambani school, they are so warm and welcoming.”

“I think everyone looks at them like, Ambani family, wow, gold. But there were real moments that stood out like Nita Ma’am performing on-stage,” Khan added.

For the unversed, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant, ahead of the grand wedding next month.

After a three-day pre-wedding jamboree in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery, in March, Ambanis took more than 800 guests, including Bollywood and sports personalities, as well as business tycoons on a 4-day private cruise across Europe, sailing from Italy to France, earlier this month.

