Amber Heard announces twins birth in Mother’s Day post

Hollywood starlet and ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, has given birth to twins, she confirmed in her Mother’s Day post.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

‘Aquaman’ actor Amber Heard, 39, who moved to Spain following a public legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and confirmed her second pregnancy last December, announced in her Mother’s Day 2025 post on Sunday, that she is now a mother of three.

With a glimpse of her kids’ tiny feet on the social site Instagram, Heard wrote in the caption, “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

Heard, who first embraced motherhood for the first time in April 2021, with her daughter Oonagh Paige, continued, “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms, despite my own fertility challenges, has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you,” she added. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

Notably, Amber Heard was previously married to the Hollywood star Johnny Depp for 15 months. Their split in May 2016 was marred by domestic violence accusations from her side.

Following her legal battle with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, which affected both her personal and professional life, Heard moved bases to Madrid, Spain, to spend a quiet life with her kids there, away from the spotlight.

Also Read: Amber Heard’s Hollywood hopes dimmed by Depp’s Shadow