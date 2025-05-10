Amber Heard’s Hollywood hopes dimmed by Depp’s Shadow

Hollywood diva Amber Heard is eager to return to Hollywood, but it hasn’t been easy, especially as her ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to enjoy wide support in the film industry.

According to Radar Online, the actress, best known for The Rum Diary, has been living in Spain since losing a high-profile court case to Johnny Depp in 2022. Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote about domestic abuse in a 2018 article.

A Virginia jury awarded Johnny Depp over $10 million, while Amber Heard received $2 million in damages. They later settled, and she paid Depp $1 million, which he donated to charity.

Now 39, Amber Heard is said to be planning a big return to acting. She reportedly wants full control over her projects, aiming to take on producing roles like Johnny Depp has done in recent years.

“She wants to make a splashy comeback,” a source shared, “but it’s not going as she hoped.”

While Amber Heard is said to be pitching new ideas, film insiders suggest she is facing hurdles. Many of Hollywood’s powerful figures are standing by Johnny Depp, who is currently filming Day Drinker with Penélope Cruz.

His striking new look has also been drawing media attention, and he’s even rumoured to be in talks for a return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“Johnny Depp is being praised for his comeback, while Amber Heard feels blocked at every turn,” said one source. “It’s hard for her to see him succeed while she’s still trying to rebuild.”

Despite her representatives denying any issues, reports suggest Amber Heard is growing frustrated. She has started a new life in Spain, but is determined to return to Hollywood and earn her own money – on her own terms.

“They’ll never forgive each other,” said one insider, hinting that the tension between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is far from over.