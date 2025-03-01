Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp? Disney may have changed its mind!

Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean is becoming a hot topic among fans, with reports suggesting that the Hollywood star might once again don the hat and beads of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The actor, who stepped away from the billion-dollar Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2018, is now at the center of intense speculation about making a grand comeback.

With Disney reportedly reconsidering its stance and producer Jerry Bruckheimer keen on bringing back the original magic, Johnny Depp’s reappearance could be one of the biggest cinematic comebacks in recent times.

Geoffrey Rush, who played Captain Barbossa, hinted that discussions have taken place regarding both his and Johnny Depp’s return.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer originally considered two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, one with Depp and another without him.

However, fresh reports indicate that Disney now favours reviving the beloved star’s role, recognising the franchise’s immense popularity with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp’s dramatic exit from Pirates of the Caribbean followed his highly publicised legal battles with Amber Heard.

The actor had previously declared that he would never return, even for a staggering $300 million.

However, after securing a legal victory and witnessing an outpouring of public support, it seems that the tides have shifted. Insiders reveal that Disney is prepared to negotiate a substantial deal to bring Depp back to the franchise.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the prospect of Johnny Depp once again leading Pirates of the Caribbean has sparked excitement worldwide.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Disney to finalise the details and officially announce the long-awaited sequel. If Johnny Depp does make his return, it could mark a defining moment for the franchise and restore the magic of Captain Jack Sparrow to the big screen.

From professional front Depp has join Penelope Cruz to star in Day Drinker.

The official synopsis of Day Drinker reveals an intriguing storyline: A cruise ship bartender encounters a mysterious day drinker, and the two soon find themselves caught in a criminal underworld with unexpected ties. Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will play pivotal roles in this thrilling tale.