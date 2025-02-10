Johnny Depp & Penélope Cruz starrer “Day Drinker” adds another BIG name

Madelyn Cline, best known for her role in Outer Banks, has joined the star-studded cast of Day Drinker, an upcoming Lionsgate movie led by Pirates of the Caribbean stars Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz.

Although details about Madelyn Cline’s character remain under wraps, her involvement has generated a lot of excitement among fans.

The official synopsis of Day Drinker reveals an intriguing storyline: A cruise ship bartender encounters a mysterious day drinker, and the two soon find themselves caught in a criminal underworld with unexpected ties. Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will play pivotal roles in this thrilling tale.

Madelyn Cline’s recent work includes Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel for Sony Pictures, where she stars alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama The Map That Leads to You with KJ Apa.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Zach Dean, Day Drinker is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, known for their work on the John Wick franchise.

Zach Dean and Adam Kolbrenner will also serve as producers, with 30WEST executive producing.

The movie has yet to announce an official release date, but it promises a blend of action, suspense, and unexpected twists, with Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline leading the charge.

Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson described Day Drinker as a film that “combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns,” which has only increased anticipation for the film.

