Johnny Depp’s daughter admits father’s iconic character ‘traumatised’ her

‘Nosferatu’ star Lily-Rose Depp has revealed her father Johnny Depp’s iconic character that left her traumatised as a kid.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actress reflected on the impact of her father’s stature as a global icon.

The ‘Nosferatu’ star also discussed her family’s long-standing relationship with darker genres.

Being the daughter of one of Hollywood’s iconic actors, Lily-Rose Depp grew up watching her father star in supernatural and gory films.

However, one film by Johnny Depp left her traumatised enough as a child that she has not watched it ever since.

According to the Hollywood actress, her father’s role in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ left her ‘really upset,’ not because it was terrifying but how the character was treated in the film.

“Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it (Edward Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset. I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young,” Lily-Rose Depp said.

It is worth noting here Johnny Depp featured in several Tim Burton flicks, including ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘The Corpse Bride’ and ‘Edward Scissorhands.’

While the ‘Nosferatu’ star acknowledged her father’s fame had a lot to do with her choosing her career in Hollywood, she maintained that they both are different actors.

“We’re very different actors, but of course, you’re the product of your environment. It’s a world I’ve always been very interested in,” Lily-Rose Depp said.