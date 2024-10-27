Johnny Depp talks about moving on after Amber Heard trial

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has expressed his resolve to move on from his heavily publicised legal battle with actress Amber Heard following their split.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Depp and actress Amber Heard were in the news throughout 2022 over their messy domestic abuse trial and received public scrutiny during the case.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” recently returned to the director’s seat for ‘Modi’ which sees actor Riccardo Scamarcio in the titular role of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino and Stephen Graham also star in the film.

During a recent interview, Johnny Depp revealed that he held no ill feelings towards anyone following his troubled personal life.

“I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff. I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad,” the Hollywood actor said.

“The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?” he added.

Earlier, Depp turned heads when he addressed his heavily publicised legal battle with actress Amber Heard following their split.

The actor had said that his life turned into ‘a soap opera,’ while mentioning his struggles.

“Each [character] has their story because I’m sure we can say that I’ve been through number of things here and there. … Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera. I mean, literally, televised,” he told media persons during the media talk.

It is worth mentioning here that Depp made his directorial debut with “The Brave” in 1997 and also received the Donostia Award at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival for his achievements in the industry.