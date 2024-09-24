Johnny Depp opens up on Amber Heard trial

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has addressed his heavily publicised legal battle with actress Amber Heard following their split.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a press talk at the San Sebastian, the actor said that his life turned to ‘a soap opera,’ while mentioning his struggles.

Depp was speaking to the media ahead of the premiere of his film “Modi” which follows a few days in the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The Hollywood star likened his life to that of Modigliani’s, saying, “Each [character] has their story because I’m sure we can say that I’ve been through number of things here and there. … Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera. I mean, literally, televised.”

Depp and actress Amber Heard were in the news throughout 2022 for their strained relationship and weathered unabashed public scrutiny during the case.

“But we all go through what we go through. So to see these people on the verge of earning their stripes. … There’s something beautiful to me about those days living in a tiny studio apartment just off Hollywood Boulevard in a dangerous neighborhood. (Laughs.) They were tough. They were rough, ugly; they were weird, all kinds of stuff, but they were beautiful,” Johnny Depp added.

Directed by Depp, ‘Modi’ sees actor Riccardo Scamarcio in the titular role alongside Antonia Desplat, veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino and Stephen Graham.

Read more: The Fall Guy criticised for making Amber Heard, Johnny Depp joke

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor also revealed that Al Pacino had convinced him to direct a biopic on Modgliani.

Depp said that Pacino had begun thinking about the project a few years ago and recently told him that he should direct it.

“For some reason, they saw me driving this strange machine. I mean, when Pacino speaks, you must listen,” the Hollywood star said.

It is worth mentioning here that Depp made his directorial debut with “The Brave” in 1997 and also received the Donostia Award at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival for his achievements in the industry.