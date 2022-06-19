Amber Heard fears another defamation case by Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard admits she feels terrified over the thought of facing another defamation case by ex-husband actor Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star, who lost the high-profile defamation case to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, made the statement on the NBC show Dateline hosted by Savannah Guthrie.

The actor claimed defamation cases are a tool to silence people. The 36-year-old added she stands by every word she said in the trial.

She went on to say her Johnny Depp kept lying about being an abuse victim throughout the trial. However, she said she did things that she would regret.

The Aquaman star said lack of evidence does not mean a person was not a victim.

“What I learned in that trial is, it’s never going to be good enough,” she said in the interview. “If you have proof, then it was a scheme — it was a hoax. If you don’t have proof, it didn’t happen.

“If you have a bruise, it’s fake. If you don’t have a bruise, then violence clearly didn’t hurt you. If you told people, then you’re hysterical. If you didn’t tell anyone, it didn’t happen.”

The actor said she did not want to be vindictive as it would be a “lousy way” to get back at him. She admitted to having been concerned about the backlash of the ruling against her.

“I hope this doesn’t have the chilling effect that I worry it may have on other people,” the actor said.

