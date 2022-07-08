Amber Heard ‘secretly’ met Johnny Depp?

Reports are that Amber Heard had a private meeting with her ex-husband Johnny Depp to plead for a reduction in damages of the defamation battle.

As reported by a foreign-based news portal, the ‘Aquaman’ actor requested to personally meet the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star for a ‘renegotiation’ of the $10 million debt, charged on her by the end of the blockbuster defamation trial between ex-couple.

Reports also suggest that the two met ‘in private’ when Heard pleaded with Depp for a reduction of the amount – the 10 million and 350 thousand dollars of the fine penalized by the jury on her.

However, according to the details, the ex-Hollywood couple was unable to reach an agreement, therefore, Amber continued with appealing the verdict and urged her legal team to speed up the process.

It is pertinent to mention that Heard had once again turned to the Virginia court, weeks after losing the defamation battle against Depp. She launched a bid earlier this month to dismiss the aforementioned trial verdict given in favour of Depp.

Heard and her attorneys urged the court to abandon the entire defamation lawsuit by Depp and claimed, he has ‘no evidence’.

The brief submitted by the legal team of Heard stated: “Mr Depp presented no evidence that Ms Heard did not believe she was abused. Therefore, Mr Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside.”

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp earlier. The Virginia court jurors had awarded Depp with $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

