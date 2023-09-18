Amber Heard fans worried for this reason

The fans of Hollywood actress Amber Heard were disappointed after knowing she is still reeling from the effects of her $50 million defamation case defeat to former actor husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, splurged a whopping sum of money on her lawyers while battling the high-profile trial against her ex-husband.

The jury found her guilty and she was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her former husband.

Amber Heard did not have that much money to pay because her net worth was $10 million before the case. They eventually settled the issue for $1 million.

Since then, she is living with her daughter Oonagh in Spain. The veteran has sold her $570,000 California abode for $1.05 million.

Many thought she made a profit, but the situation is different. Her net worth faced a dent due to her staggering expenses and losing out on high-profile projects.

A report by the CooPWB stated that the reported net worth of Amber Heard in 2023 was $500,000 compared to the previous $10 million. The amount is a 95 per cent drop and shows that the defamation case took a toll on her financial well-being.

But the situation is expected to improve with the release of her film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ on December 20 of this year. She will reprise the role of Mera, the Queen of Atlantis and wife of King Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

The cast also includes Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.

