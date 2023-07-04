Amber Heard is worried for ‘Aquaman 2’ amid controversial return

Hollywood starlet and Johnny Depp ex, Amber Heard is worried about the millions at stake with ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

At the premiere of her comeback film ‘In the Fire’ since losing the defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp last year, Amber Heard also spoke about her hotly-anticipated albeit controversial next outing, ‘Aquaman 2’.

The actor said that she feels pressure for all those millions at risk with the big franchises, however, is excited and honoured to return as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’.

Drawing a comparison on her two upcoming films, Heard told a foreign-based publication, “These are very different kinds of projects representing two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry. There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies [like Aquaman], with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be. Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like In The Fire, a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there.”

“The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both,” she added.

“Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that. And then there are these small passion projects like In The Fire, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story. There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things,” the actor concluded.

DCEU’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, led by Jason Momoa and Heard, and directed by James Wan, is slated to release on December 20 this year.

