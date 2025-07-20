What brought Amber Heard back to the spotlight?

Amber Heard has returned to the spotlight with a new theatre project, just months after announcing the birth of her twin babies.

The actress is set to star in Spirit of the People, a new play by Jeremy O. Harris, which will be performed at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts this summer.

Amber Heard, 39, was recently seen in rare new photos released by Vogue, taken during rehearsals and cast gatherings in the scenic woods around Williamstown.

She appears alongside fellow cast members including Pamela Anderson, Whitney Peak, and William Jackson Harper.

The production will take place at the festival’s MainStage Theatre and is part of a diverse and ambitious summer line-up.

This marks Amber Heard’s first acting role since 2023, when she appeared in In the Fire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Her return to the stage follows a personal milestone, the birth of her twins, Agnes and Ocean, earlier this year. Heard had previously welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh, in 2021.

In Spirit of the People, Amber Heard will play a character named Genevieve. The role signals a fresh chapter in her career, as she embraces live performance in a creative and immersive environment.

According to the festival’s website, she will be joined on stage by actors Brandon Flynn, Lío Mehiel, and others in a strong ensemble cast.

Amber Heard has also been sharing glimpses of her return to acting on social media, calling it her “theatre era” and posting behind-the-scenes moments from rehearsals.

Her involvement in the production comes during a wider celebration of theatre at the festival, which includes tributes to Tennessee Williams and a variety of bold new works.

Following a turbulent few years in the public eye, Amber Heard’s return marks a quieter, more focused step back into her career, this time on her own terms.

Balancing motherhood and her love for acting, she appears to be embracing both roles with renewed passion and energy.