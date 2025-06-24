Johnny Depp reveals cost of lawsuits against Amber Heard and why he’d do it again

Johnny Depp has spoken out about his much-publicised court battles with Amber Heard, saying he has “no regrets” over putting himself through the emotional and personal trials that followed.

Despite the intense media scrutiny and personal toll, the Pirates of the Caribbean star insists it was the right decision to fight back publicly.

RadarOnline.com states that suing Amber Heard for libel in 2019 as well as taking legal action against The Sun newspaper in the UK was necessary to clear Johnny Depp name, even though it meant exposing deeply personal details of his life.

“I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself,” Johnny Depp explained.

“But if I didn’t try to represent the truth, it would be like I’d actually committed the acts I was accused of. And my kids would have to live with that.”

Read More: Johnny Depp accuses three people of betrayal during Amber Heard trial

Though he lost the case against The Sun in 2020, where the newspaper had branded him a “wife beater” Johnny Depp won his 2022 libel case against Amber Heard in the United States.

The trial centred on a Washington Post column Heard wrote in 2018, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp argued it implied he was the abuser, damaging his career and reputation. He was awarded $15 million in damages by the jury.

Reflecting on the lead-up to the Virginia trial, Johnny Depp shared: “The night before the trial I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorise lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.”

Throughout the legal process, Amber Heard’s own behaviour came under the spotlight, with The Johnny Depp alleging that she had, at times, been the violent one in the relationship.

These claims led to a significant shift in public support, with many backing Depp.

When asked if he would do it all again, Depp answered clearly: “No regrets. What can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f—ing thing.”

The Johnny Depp also opened up about the professional fallout he faced. He was dropped from Pirates of the Caribbean by Disney and removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise amid the controversy.

As The Johnny Depp looks ahead with his latest project, his words make clear that while the legal battles with Amber Heard were harrowing, he believes standing up for the truth was worth every moment.