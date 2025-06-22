Johnny Depp accuses three people of betrayal during Amber Heard trial

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has accused three people of betraying him during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star filed a defamation case against Heard in 2019, after she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed piece in 2018.

The highly publicised trial showed the two parties bringing several witnesses to back their claims against each other.

A jury found in favour of Johnny Depp’s original suit, awarding him $10.35 million in damages.

The Hollywood actor is now opening up on the legal battle with Amber Heard.

In a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Depp said there were ‘three people’ in particular who did him ‘dirty’ in his trial with Amber Heard.

“As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was,” the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star said.

He added, “That’s death by confetti, these fake mother—ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money – that confetti machine going – because what do they want? Dough.”

It is worth noting here that his former agent, Tracey Jacobs, claimed during her deposition that studios had become “reluctant to use” Johnny Depp because of his tardiness on set.

“I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air,” the Hollywood actor said.

Johnny Depp also mentioned the social media fallout he faced after Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

According to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, he became the “crash test dummy for MeToo”.

“And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein,” he said.