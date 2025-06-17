Does Bruckheimer’s update mean Johnny Depp is back as Jack Sparrow?

The future of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 remains uncertain, but a recent update from producer Jerry Bruckheimer has given fans hope especially those still waiting to see Johnny Depp back as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

While promoting his new racing film with Brad Pitt, Bruckheimer gave a rare comment to Collider, about Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

He confirmed that a new script is being worked on and hinted that the upcoming film may not completely move away from its original roots. This has led many to believe that Johnny Depp’s return could still happen.

When asked about the cast, Jerry Bruckheimer didn’t confirm anything directly, but he did suggest that not all of the characters in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would be new.

This comment has fans speculating, with most of the attention focused on Johnny Depp, who played the beloved Jack Sparrow in all five previous films.

Johnny Depp was removed from Disney’s future plans for the franchise following legal disputes with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

However, Depp has always been closely linked to the success of the Pirates series, and many suggest that he is the soul of “Pirates of The Caribbean” and his absence left many viewers disappointed.

Johnny Depp however said that he had no interest in returning, but since then, fan support has grown, and many now hope for his return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Reports suggest the new film will not directly continue the storyline from Dead Men Tell No Tales, but it will remain in the same universe.

This opens the door for characters like Barbossa, Will Turner, or even Elizabeth Swann to come back. And while nothing is confirmed yet, the possibility of Johnny Depp rejoining the cast remains a big talking point.

With the script still being written and no cast officially named, fans must wait to see what happens. Still, the producer’s latest comments have sparked new hope that Johnny Depp could once again sail the seas as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.