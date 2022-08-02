Amber Heard turns down multi-million dollar deal from Depp: Deets

Hollywood actor Amber Heard is said to have turned down the multi-million dollar settlement offer from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

As claimed by some unsealed documents, the ‘Aquaman’ actor refused the $16 million payout from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star as their divorce settlement when the couple parted ways in 2017.

According to the court documents, Heard is entitled to half of Depp’s earnings for the fifth instalment of the ‘Pirates’ franchise, which is expected to be $33 million like the fourth film of the series, as the film was shot while the two were still in the marriage.

However, it is claimed that Heard being ‘amazingly true to word’ turned down the offer saying that this is ‘not about the money’.

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Johnny Depp earlier. The Virginia court jurors had awarded Depp with $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

Weeks after the verdict, Heard who was said to be broke and does not have any money to pay the damages, turned to the court earlier this month, to dismiss the aforementioned trial verdict given in favour of Depp.

The legal team of Heard submitted a notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, requesting the overturn of the defamation case verdict.

