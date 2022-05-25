Spoiler alert: Amber Heard witness spills plot details of ‘Aquaman’

Kathryn Arnold, one of the witnesses for Amber Heard, in her testimony during the defamation trial, spilled some major plot details about the ‘Aquaman’ sequel.

Kathryn Arnold, an entertainment expert who was witnessing the blockbuster defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, blurted out some spoilers for the sequel of the DC Comics superhero movie while giving her testimony in the defense of the ‘Aquaman’ actor.

“I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby,” she said in the Virginia court, which allowed the comics fans to join the dots as ‘Aquaman and Queen Mera did get married and have a child’ in the comics.

Arnold, who claimed to have not read the script, added that she only knows what ‘Amber told her about the script’. She further disclosed that Mera “ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn’t really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up.”

She also spoke about Amber Heard undergoing rigorous training for months for the action sequences of the movie, and the moments between Mera and Aquaman, but the parts were eventually chopped off from the script.

For those unversed, Amber Heard last week testified that her role in the sequel had been ‘pared-down’ and she had to ‘really fight’ for the film. “I have. I fought really hard to stay in the movie,” she said in the court.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch. I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another,” explained Heard.

Moreover, the chief of DC Comics has denied the claims by the actor and revealed the real reason behind their move. “They[Amber Heard and Jason Momoa] didn’t have a lot of chemistry together,” said Walter Hamada, the DC Films chief, during the trial.

“The reality is it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry and it’s sort of movie magic and editorial — the ability to put performances with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry,” explained Hamada. “At the end of the day when you watch the movie, it looks like they have great chemistry. But I just know that through the course of postproduction, it took a lot of effort to get there. Sometimes you just put characters together on the screen and they work. It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. The chemistry wasn’t there. … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two.”

It is pertinent to mention that former Hollywood couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage.

The closing arguments for the trial will be Amber heard on Friday, May 27.

Comments