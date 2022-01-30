One die, two hurt as ambulance rams into motorcycle in Lahore

LAHORE: A man has lost his life while his wife and daughter sustained injuries after an ambulance rammed into a motorcycle due to the faulty brakes in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The horrific accident took place on Walton Road of the Punjab capital Lahore. Superintendent Police (SP) Traffic said that an ambulance ploughed into a motorcycle after the failure of its brake.

The motorcyclist was dragged by the out-of-control ambulance to a nearby shop. Rescue teams immediately shifted the seriously wounded citizen to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to SP Traffic, the wife and daughter of the deceased citizen have also sustained injuries in the road accident.

Earlier in the month, two siblings had lost their lives after being hit by an ‘out-of-control’ van that spun out of the driver’s control following the firing of dacoits in Lahore.

The horrible incident had taken place at Bedian Road of Punjab capital Lahore. A gang of dacoits had opened fire on a passenger van at Bedian Road, injuring three people including the driver.

The driver had lost control over the van and ploughed into two siblings riding on a motorcycle. The brother and sister have lost their lives after being hit by the out-of-control passenger van.

Police had said that the wounded persons recorded their statements for being followed by dacoits. The injured persons due to the firing of dacoits included Abid, Waleed and Usman.

Dacoits had managed to flee from the scene.

The deceased siblings were identified as Shahid and his sister Shama whose bodies have been shifted to the cold centre by the rescue officials.

Police had said that an investigation was launched to ascertain the facts.

