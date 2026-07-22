Advanced Micro Devices will ​sell Anthropic tens of billions of dollars’ worth of AI servers and invest as much as $5 ‌billion in the Claude maker, in a deal that would strengthen its foothold in a market dominated by rival Nvidia.

The announcement on Wednesday marks the latest so-called circular deal in the AI industry, where chipmakers invest in AI firms that are among their biggest customers. ​Nvidia has been in talks to invest $30 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Buying AMD chips would secure Anthropic ​much-needed AI computing capacity. The startup has emerged as one of the leaders in Silicon ⁠Valley’s artificial intelligence race, thanks to strong adoption of its enterprise tools such as Claude Code.

“It’s strategically significant, as ​each win deepens AMD’s credibility as the number-two to Nvidia and supports the slow, steady share gains underpinning its AI ​growth story,” said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

Anthropic will buy up to two gigawatts of AMD’s latest-generation Instinct MI450 chips, starting in the first half of 2027, the companies said. AMD’s investment in Anthropic will be tied to achieving certain deployment milestones.

AMD executives have said 1 ​gigawatt of computing power, enough for roughly 750,000 U.S. homes, can cost double-digit billions of dollars.

Shares of the Santa ​Clara, California-based company rose 2.4%. The stock has more than doubled in value so far this year.

In October, AMD announced a multi-year ‌deal ⁠with OpenAI that would also bring in tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue while giving the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker.

ANTHROPIC NEEDS COMPUTING CAPACITY

“Access to compute is central to keeping Claude at the frontier and meeting demand from our customers,” Tom Brown, co-founder and compute head at Anthropic, said ​on Wednesday.

The startup has moved ​aggressively in recent months ⁠to overcome capacity constraints for its services. It agreed in May to rent the full computing power of SpaceX’s Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia ​processors and gave it 300 megawatts of new capacity.

Meta Platforms is also in talks ​to lease ⁠computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion over two years, a source familiar with the matter said last week.

Under the latest deal, Anthropic would use some of the AMD chips at its own data centers and ⁠lease additional ​capacity through cloud providers and new AI cloud companies, according to the ​Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

AMD was in talks to provide a financial backstop for Anthropic’s future data-center leases, the report said.