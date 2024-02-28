Ameer Balaj case: Close friend Ahsan reveals how he planned the murder

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested Ahsan Shah in connection with the murder of Ameer Balaj, son of the late underworld figure Tipu Truckanwala.

Shah, identified as a close friend of Balaj, allegedly provided information about Balaj’s whereabouts to the rival group.

Earlier this week, Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameeir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in a residential society near Thokar Niaz Beg as an armed assailant opened fire on Balaj Tipu, who recently joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), killing him on the spot.

Two other individuals sustained bullet wounds during the gunfire, as confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was also killed in retaliatory firing by Tipu’s gunmen.

The police said they are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the possible motives behind it.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir – alias Tipu Truckanwala – who was also shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.