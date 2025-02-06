‘Married my best friend…’: Ameer Gilani drops first pictures from wedding

Newlywed actor Ameer Gilani shared inside pictures from his nikah with best friend and fellow actor Mawra Hocane.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, actor Ameer Gilani dropped the very first pictures from his surprise wedding with showbiz A-lister Mawra Hocane.

“Married my best friend yesterday, celebrated with my world. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote in the caption of the carousel post, featuring the stunning captures by ace photographer Sara Idrees, which sees the celebrity couple exchange vows, surrounded by their close family and friends, in a daytime nikah event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

“Thank you for the love and prayers everyone,” Gilani added.

For the unversed, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2′ actor took her millions of fans by a pleasant surprise on Wednesday evening as she announced her marriage to her close friend and co-actor Gilani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

“and in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” she announced on social media, with their wedding date, February 5, 2025, and the couple hashtag, ‘Mawra Ameer Ho Gayi’, before introducing themselves as ‘Mr & Mrs Gilani’.

For their intimate nikah ceremony, Hocane made for a stunning bride in a mint and fuschia ensemble by Rano’s Heirloom, whereas her husband opted for a traditional look, in a charcoal grey Shalwar Kurta, with matching waistcoat and shawl by designer Munib Nawaz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

It is worth noting here that both the actors who studied law, have been class fellows and had known each other before entering showbiz. The reel-to-real-life couple also shared the screen multiple times and wowed the audience with their impeccable chemistry.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane to quit acting to pursue law?