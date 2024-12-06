Mawra Hocane to quit acting to pursue law?

Showbiz A-lister Mawra Hocane opened up on her future plans and revealed if she plans to ever move away from her established acting career to pursue her degree in law.

Mawra Hocane, who along with her successful acting career, also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London, had her realization that she could not pursue both careers simultaneously, hence, for now, she has chosen acting to entirely dedicate her focus on.

“I could not pursue my degree, unfortunately,” she said in a new interview with a digital media outlet and confessed, “I was over-ambitious 5 years ago to believe that both careers can be worked upon simultaneously. But I think to be able to do any job properly, you need to completely dedicate yourself to it.”

“So even if I ever want to become a lawyer and pursue it, then I have to work just as hard as I do on my acting career, and this has to be left behind,” hinted Hocane, whose acting credits range from several superhit dramas and film to even a Bollywood movie.

The actor shared that she has completed her LLB degree and is midway through the bar, which she will complete whenever she finds time from her acting schedule. “I’m open to studying. I need a nine-week bracket, from August through October, to go to London and complete my bar. For that, I will go to appear in those exams, whenever I find those nine weeks,” she disclosed.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Hocane added, “I’m reading scripts all the time and working on them. I think I’ve found new ways of working harder so that excites me and today I feel readier than ever to work on a script. I enjoy the process a lot.”

