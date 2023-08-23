Ameesha Patel advised to retire after ‘Gadar’

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel revealed that veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali warned she should retire after ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Patel, who is basking in the success of her latest release ‘Gadar 2’, co-starring Sunny Deol, said in a new interview with an Indian tabloid that she was told by the ace director to retire after the first part of the film, which came out 22 years ago.

She said, “Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, a complimentary letter to me. And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I said, ‘Why?’”

“He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don’t achieve in their entire career. So what’s next?’ I didn’t understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world,” recalled the actor.

Patel understood years later what Bhansali advised her. “Gadar set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that, whether it was Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., it was a straight comparison to Gadar,” she told the interviewer.

Written and directed by Shaktiman Talwar and Anil Sharma respectively, the period drama headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was the highest-grossing Hindi language film at that time and bagged several nominations for the star cast as well as the director across prestigious ceremonies.

A sequel to the film titled ‘Gadar 2’ was released earlier this month.

