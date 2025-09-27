Ameesha Patel calls Tom Cruise her dream date

A well-known Bollywood actress, Ameesha Patel, has publicly admitted that Hollywood superhero Tom Cruise admired her, confessing he is the only guy she would consider for a dream date.

The Bollywood star made the claims during a podcast with Ranveer Allahadia, as she is widely known for her roles in hit movies such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The 50-year-old Patel stated that Cruise is her lifelong crush, saying that since childhood she has admired him.

However, the widely known star remembered keeping his posters on her sleeping room walls and pictures on her school supplies.

Added to that, the Race 2 actress claimed her fascination with the Top Gun star has never ended.

Moreover, according to the Bollywood diva, the 63-year-old Hollywood actor has solely been her crush, and she joked that he is among the men for whom she might break rules.

Furthermore, the superstar Patel had shown similar emotions at a red-carpet event, saying that she would gladly change places with any star who got an opportunity alongside him back in 2023.

In addition, the Bollywood diva further claimed that she would not even think for a second if ever provided a chance.

Additionally, she also touched on her opinion regarding marriage alongside her strong regard for The Mummy role.

“I am all for marriage if I find someone worthy. They say, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and seizes the opportunity will be my person,” the actress added.

“I still get all kinds of proposals from well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man must be mentally mature. I have met many people older than me who have the IQ of a fly,” she continued.