Ameesha Patel defends Rohit, Virat against critics

With an ongoing and intensely debated discussion about the future of Indian batting legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the international scene, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has come out to condemn the same. The ‘Gadar’ actress has expressed her disappointment regarding the manner in which the two icons of the modern age are treated within the sport.

The actress’s public intervention was triggered following media reports that suggested Rohit Sharma might have already played his final ODI match at Lord’s. The subsequent speculations among fans led to heated discussions on social media concerning the retirement plans of India’s two most accomplished veteran cricketers.

“It’s a Shame” – Ameesha Patel Defends Cricketing Icons

A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today . SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it’s a SHAME .. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 17, 2026

Diverting from her usual B-town updates, Patel shared her disappointment on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. She publicly criticized the harsh and unwelcoming environment faced by renowned sportspersons of today.

“A tweet not related to Bollywood.. Been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today. SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. It’s a SHAME ..” Patel wrote on her X account.

The Debate Surrounding India’s Veterans

Patel’s widely circulated post arrives at a crucial juncture for Indian cricket fans, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup being on the horizon and talks of team transition becoming more apparent. Despite stepping away from limited-overs formats, both Sharma and Kohli have been integral components of India’s ODI squad in recent times.

However, with speculations rife that the team management is planning a youth-oriented strategy for the future, the involvement of the senior pair for future tournaments like the ODI World Cup looks uncertain. Sharma’s recent form in the recently concluded ODI series in England also triggered conversations regarding his potential availability for future series.

Currently, neither Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, nor the BCCI have responded or made any official comments regarding the actress’s statements.