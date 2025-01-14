Ameesha Patel receives ‘letters written in blood’

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel reveals she received letters from fans ‘written in blood’, after the success of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’.

As her debut movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ clocked 25 years of release, also marking the silver jubilee of her on-and-off Bollywood career, Ameesha Patel looked back at the euphoric period after the film’s release, which brought overnight fame for her and co-star Hrithik Roshan.

However, Patel recalled how things went from exciting to a bit scary when fans started to take their pictures to temples to marry them, and even wrote her letters with blood.

“There were so many people, fans who were taking our pictures to temples and churches and marrying the photos,” she recalled. “I would get fan mail letters with the photos of me garlanded, with sindoor and the words ‘You belong to me’ written on them. I would also get hate letters with some saying ‘How can you work with Bobby (Deol) and Sunny (Deol)…you belong to me, Sonia’.”

The ‘Gadar’ actor continued, “There were letters written in blood.”

“It was scary as much as it was flattering. People would come from villages, some would stalk me, somehow find my residential address and wait for a glimpse outside. The watchman and the security guards would have to push them away, lie to them that it wasn’t my residence,” she added.

“It was not a time when actors had a huge entourage and there was no social media. For them to completely prop up at my residence and these handwritten letters, some written in blood, landing up at my place, was another level of fear and madness,” concluded the actor.

Notably, written and directed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the romance flick ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, headlined by Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan, was an instant blockbuster upon its release in January 2000 and bagged a record 92 awards across prestigious ceremonies.