Ameesha Patel sparks dating rumours with entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel fuelled rumours of dating Nirvaan Birla, sharing her recent picture with the businessman from their Dubai getaway.

Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel, 49, sparked rumours of her new affair with the 19-year-younger Nirvaan Birla after she called the entrepreneur ‘darling’ in her latest Instagram post.

The ‘Gadar 2’ star who is currently in Dubai, reportedly for work commitments, turned to her Instagram handle earlier this week, with a cosy picture of herself, with her rumoured beau. “DUBAI —- lovely evening with my darling Nirvaan Birla,” she wrote in the caption followed by a series of red hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

While a number of her fans were happy to see Patel find love, other keyboard warriors took the opportunity to age-shame the actor for dating a much younger guy.

It is pertinent to note here that Patel was previously in a relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, however, their five-year-long romance ended in 2008, due to the rift between their respective families. She then dated London-based businessman Kanav Puri for a couple of years before confirming their breakup via Twitter (now called X) in 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Akashaditya Lama’s rom-com ‘Tauba Tera Jalwa’ earlier this year, which followed the massive success of her last year’s sequel ‘Gadar 2’.

About her beau, the part-time singer and a successful businessman Nirvaan is the son of Indian business tycoon Yashovardhan Birla and his wife Avanti. He carries forward the entrepreneurial legacy of the prominent Birla family of India with his successful ventures including Birla Open Minds and Brainiacs.