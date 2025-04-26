Maria Malik expresses gratitude to ‘Shikwa’ co-star Sami Khan

Showbiz starlet Maria Malik expressed her gratitude to her latest co-star Sami Khan, as she shared behind-the-scenes pictures from their on-air serial ‘Shikwa’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, actor Maria Malik treated her thousands of followers with a bunch of BTS photos of ‘Shikwa’, from the recently aired wedding sequence of her character Sania and Zaroon (Sami Khan).

In the caption of the carousel post, Malik shared an interesting fact about her on-screen bridal look and thanked her co-star for helping her manage the heavy ensemble.

“A little sneak peek from Shikwa BTS… this lehenga is literally 15kg heavy,” she penned.

The actor furthered, “It was really difficult for me to handle it… to move around in it… Thanks to my co-actor @sami_khan.official who helped me a lot…”

“Thanks to the director @mdanishbehlim who shot this scene in a very beautiful way,” she added.

Besides Malik and Khan, the main cast of ‘Shikwa’ includes Asim Mehmood and Yashma Gill, whereas Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Naqvi, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Saife Hasan and Salma Zafar play pivotal supporting characters.

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim helmed the direction of the story, penned by author Nadia Ahmed.

Touted as a ‘tale of love, loss, and the battle between truth and deception’, ‘Shikwa’ airs from Monday to Friday, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.