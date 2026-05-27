American Airlines said on Tuesday it will equip over 500 of its narrow-body ​aircraft with Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi for ‌domestic and short-haul international routes, starting in the first quarter of 2027.

The financial terms of the deal ​were not disclosed.

With premium travel demand ​soaring since the COVID pandemic, airlines around ⁠the world have rushed to equip ​their fleet with faster and more reliable in-flight ​internet to win customers.

American Airlines currently offers free Wi-Fi for all customers enrolled in its loyalty program on ​nearly all of its flights in partnership ​with AT&T.

The carrier had a mainline fleet of 1,022 ‌aircraft, ⁠including 885 narrow-body jets, as of end-March.

Starlink itself has become a crucial revenue driver for its IPO-bound parent SpaceX, with the ​satellite broadband unit ​being ⁠the only profitable business in 2025 at the Elon Musk-owned company.

The ​world’s largest satellite operator has inked ​deals ⁠with several U.S. airlines over the last few years, including Southwest, United and Alaska Airlines. ⁠It ​also counts long-haul carriers such ​as Singapore Airlines and Dubai’s Emirates as customers.