The most meticulous serial killer of the 21st century comes to the screen

Scott Rosenbaum, best known as the showrunner of USA Network’s Queen of the South, is bringing American Predator the horrifying true story of one of America’s most calculated serial killers to the small screen.

He is adapting American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century, the bestselling true-crime book by Maureen Callahan into a gripping television series.

American Predator dives deep into the twisted life of Israel Keyes, a terrifying criminal who left a trail of unsolved murders across the United States.

Keyes, a seemingly quiet construction worker from Alaska, managed to evade law enforcement for over a decade, meticulously planning murders by burying “kill kits” containing weapons, cash, and body disposal tools across the country.

The American Predator series will chronicle how Keyes would fly into random cities, rent vehicles, and drive for miles to retrieve his kits, kidnap victims in broad daylight, and murder them within hours before returning to his quiet life.

Despite appearing like an ordinary man devoted to his daughter, Keyes harboured a monstrous secret that would only come to light after years of brutal crimes.

Published in 2019 by Penguin Random House, American Predator also explores how the FBI finally tracked him down and raises haunting questions about the nature of evil. Many of Keyes’ crimes remain unsolved to this day.

The upcoming adaptation of American Predator is being produced by Canada’s Neshama Entertainment, known for Hallmark’s The Way Home, and will be distributed globally by Fox Entertainment Global.

With his impressive credits on series like Gang Related, Chuck, and V, Rosenbaum brings significant experience to the project. He most recently created the pirate drama Sandokan for Fremantle and Lux Vide.

With the chilling source material of American Predator and Rosenbaum at the helm, the series promises to be one of the most disturbing and compelling true-crime dramas in recent memory.