US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday that America’s military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end and US will work vigorously to find a path to ending the war.

Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets, “I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban. As the President made clear in his recent remarks, a negotiated settlement is the only solution.”

He added, “America’s military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end. Our commitment to Afghanistan is not.”

“We will work vigorously with all Afghan parties and regional and international stakeholders to try and help the sides find a path to ending this war, one that ensures Afghanistan’s security, unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ends the agony of the Afghan people.”

According to US State Department, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on July 9.

In his travel, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to engage in determined diplomacy and the pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.

As part of the United States’ ongoing support of the peace process, he will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement.

It read, “Political accommodation on the part of all sides remains urgent. The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development.”

In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity.