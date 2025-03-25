Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ row, Samay Raina says his ‘mental state is not well’ 

Indian comedian Samay Raina confessed that the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy has taken a toll on his mental health and also impacted his Canada tour.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who had jetted off for his Canada tour soon after the controversy around his show ‘India’s Got Latent’, involving Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘Beer Biceps’ started, is back in Mumbai, and has finally recorded his statement on the matter.

After multiple summons, since the row first started last month, Raina appeared before Maharashtra Cyber Police on Monday to record his statement. “I realise that what I said was wrong,” he admitted.

“I feel deep regret for what I said. It happened in the flow of the show, and I had no intention of saying it,” the comedian told the officials. “I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again.”

Furthermore, Raina also confessed, “My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well.”

“I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong,” he reiterated to conclude.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted on February 10, after Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps made obscene family comments on Raina’s YouTube show, ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Although Allahbadia posted a video message later, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments, a complaint was registered against him as well as Raina, organizers of the show and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid, by a BJP functionary.

