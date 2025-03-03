Ranveer Allahbadia’s show returns under strict conditions

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has received approval from the Supreme Court to continue his popular show, ‘The Ranveer Show.’

The court’s decision comes after an earlier order had temporarily halted his broadcasts, following controversy over remarks made during another online program.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made it clear that Ranveer Allahbadia’s freedom to create content is not absolute and must align with legal and ethical standards.

The judge emphasised that while young influencers might perceive the legal system as rigid, the court possesses the authority to regulate their actions if necessary.

The court stated that Ranveer Allahbadia can resume his podcast provided he submits a written commitment ensuring that all future episodes meet the required standards of decency and morality.

His legal representative, argued that the show is his client’s primary source of income and supports a team of 280 employees.

He also pointed out that Ranveer Allahbadia interviews a wide range of personalities, including politicians, athletes, and spiritual leaders, making his content valuable to a broad audience.

However, the Supreme Court imposed additional restrictions, preventing Ranveer Allahbadia from discussing the ‘India’s Got Latent’ case on his show.

Furthermore, he has been barred from traveling abroad until he fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

With these conditions in place, Ranveer Allahbadia now faces the challenge of reshaping his content while ensuring compliance with the court’s directives.

Earlier, Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps revealed that he was getting death threats after his controversial comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Mumbai police reported that they had failed to trace Ranveer Allahbadia for the probe, as his phone remained switched off, the YouTuber turned to his Instagram handle with another note on Sunday, revealing he has been receiving several death threats due to his obscene and inappropriate family comments during ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies,” he wrote. “My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.”